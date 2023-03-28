Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Spok Trading Down 1.2 %
SPOK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $10.84.
Spok Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 114.68%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOK. StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
