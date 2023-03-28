Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Spok Trading Down 1.2 %

SPOK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 114.68%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 815,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 815,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,860.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $36,365.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,179.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,856 shares of company stock worth $327,432. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOK. StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.