Square Token (SQUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.41 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.41 or 0.00086835 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Square Token has a total market cap of $48.41 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 24.44013029 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,456,149.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

