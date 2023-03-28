Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.83 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $103.46 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00029480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00199606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,965.39 or 1.00029094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,600,042 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,968,600,041.5595417 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02624725 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,140,483.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

