Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Trading Down 3.3%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 334,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 718,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $939.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Stories

