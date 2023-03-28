Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.