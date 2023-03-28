Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 17,707 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 401.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

