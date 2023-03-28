Stephens Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

