Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 244.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 92,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.