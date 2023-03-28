Stephens Consulting LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

