Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 389.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 195,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

