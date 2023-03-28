Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

