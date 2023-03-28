Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.58) to £135 ($165.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.