Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,684 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Banner were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 376.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 370,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Banner in the first quarter worth $20,165,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $13,364,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 58.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 87,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.04. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $75.72.

Banner Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

