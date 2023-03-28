Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

AAP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.00. 409,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,171. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

