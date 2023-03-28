Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 583.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 352,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 300,928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 469,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

