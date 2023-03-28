Stephens Inc. AR Has $476,000 Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NOW were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 226.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Stock Up 0.9 %

NOW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 190,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.61. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NOW Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also

