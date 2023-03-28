Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,594. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $661.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.78.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

