Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,469 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novartis were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 0.6 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NYSE NVS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. 1,693,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

