Stephens Inc. AR Sells 57 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 309.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 125,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AXON traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.63. The company had a trading volume of 124,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.07. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,569 shares of company stock worth $64,294,913 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

