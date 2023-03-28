Stephens Inc. AR Sells 624 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. 212,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,007. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

