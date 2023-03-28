STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

