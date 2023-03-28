Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 896 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

NOW stock opened at $431.31 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.