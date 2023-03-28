Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 728 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.68.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

