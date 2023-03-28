Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 440,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.68 and a 200-day moving average of $240.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

