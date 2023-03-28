Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,243,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

