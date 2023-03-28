Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.