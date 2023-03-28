Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,187,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

