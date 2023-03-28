Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Invests $388,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $199.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $515.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

