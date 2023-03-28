Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,632,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,048,000 after purchasing an additional 299,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.