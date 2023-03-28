Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes $192,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

