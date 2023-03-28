Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 27th (ACGL, APELY, ARDX, AXGN, BERY, CVGW, CZNC, EE, INFU, MBI)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 27th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

