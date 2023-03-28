StockNews.com Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TAC stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 1,037.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 2,508,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 1,777,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,425,372 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TransAlta by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,204,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,101,000 after buying an additional 1,419,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

