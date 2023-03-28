StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

