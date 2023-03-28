StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

