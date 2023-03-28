StockNews.com Lowers One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

OLP opened at $22.09 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $470.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 90.45%.

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $186,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,676 shares of company stock worth $413,993. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.