StockNews.com Upgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $129.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

