Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOIEF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

