Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 2,205 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

