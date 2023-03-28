Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

