Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 52,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.