Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $61.34.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.