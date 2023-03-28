Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

