Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

