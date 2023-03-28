Stone Point Wealth LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

