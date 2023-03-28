Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 19,600 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,280 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,685,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 461,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.