Straight Path Wealth Management Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after buying an additional 5,749,369 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 230,517 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,647,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

