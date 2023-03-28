Straight Path Wealth Management Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 325.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 40,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.