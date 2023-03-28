Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,709,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.24. 613,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

