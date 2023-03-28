Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 328.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,357 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,041. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.