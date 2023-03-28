Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 9,022.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SENR remained flat at $0.29 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,825. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Solutions, Solid Waste, and Corporate. The Environmental Solutions segment includes the activities of MV Technologies, SEER Environmental Materials, and PelleChar.

